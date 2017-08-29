Ferry jumper will be fined $2,500
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 29, 2017
PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Coast Guard says it's issuing a notice of violation to a person who jumped off of a Casco Bay Lines ferry in the Fore River last month.
Coast Guard Sector Northern New England says the vessel Bay Mist was heading back to the State Pier in Portland, Maine, with about 90 passengers on July 2 when the captain and crew realized someone on board has jumped into the water.
The Coast Guard says the jumper swam to the other side of the channel and was apprehended by police. The jumper will be fined $2,500.
The Coast Guard says jumping from a ferry can result in a person's death because of possibility of drowning or getting sucked into a propeller. It also puts the vessel, crew and passengers at risk.
