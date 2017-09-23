Federal, Texas officials testing boats displaced by Harvey
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 23, 2017
AUSTIN, Texas — Federal and state officials have teamed up to recover and test around 300 boats that were displaced, overturned or sunk when Harvey passed through Southeast Texas, causing record floods in its wake.
In a statement Saturday, the Texas General Land Office said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to test the vessels for oil leaks. Commissioner George P. Bush, son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, says that the hurricane's destruction will "require a long recovery."
Fuel spillage from the overturned boats threatens the environment and fishing industry along the Texas coastline.
The statement says that the Coast Guard has received disaster funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to remove pollution threats from coastal waterways.
