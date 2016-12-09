Coast Guard seeks public's help to find false mayday caller

WARRENTON, Ore. — The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help to find someone who has made repeated false calls for help from near the mouth of the Columbia River.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release that Coast Guard Sector Columbia River Command Center personnel have taken 22 hoax calls since April. Officials believe the calls were made by the same person.

Officials say the calls have come from Chinook, Washington, or anywhere between Warrenton and Seaside, Oregon.

Based on voice analysis conducted by Carnegie Mellon University, the suspect is believed to be a white man, age 35 to 40, with an East Coast to Southeastern Coast accent. The analysis also says the man could be around 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

People with information are asked to call the Sector Columbia River command center at 503-338-9021.

