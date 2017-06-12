Coast Guard searching for 2 boaters missing from Alaskan village of Wales
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 12, 2017
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard is searching for a man and a boy missing on a boating trip out of the Bering Strait village of Wales.
The Coast Guard says the 23-year-old man and 14-year-old boy launched a wooden rowboat at 2 a.m. Sunday. They were not wearing life jackets.
A half hour later, village residents heard the boaters calling for help. A village volunteer search-and-rescue group searched the shoreline but did not find the boaters.
An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew reached Wales at 2:30 Sunday afternoon.
The temperature in the search area was 33 degrees with 25 mph winds, light rain and mist. The Coast Guard reports seas up to 4 feet (1.2 meters). Wales, with a population of 167, is 111 miles (179 kilometers) northwest of Nome.
