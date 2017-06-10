Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Black Bay

NEW ORLEANS — An oil spill has been spotted at an unmanned oil platform near Black Bay, southeast of New Orleans.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report that oil and gas exploration services company LLOX LLC's platform discharged crude Friday into the water from a pressure relief valve at their facility. The Coast Guard says aerial assessments estimate about 465 gallons of crude oil reached the water, but no shore-line impact has been reported.

The Coast Guard said Saturday that the leak had been secured.

Authorities say OMI Environmental Solutions and Clean Gulf Associates are working to contain and clean-up the spill. Three vessels are on scene with containment boom and conducting skimming operations.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation.

