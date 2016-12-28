Coast Guard rescues man, 5-year-old daughter from boat

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Coast Guard officials say a man and his 5-year-old daughter have been rescued from their recreational boat after it began taking on water near the northern end of Lake Borgne.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported that the Coast Guard launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and reached the boat shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Coast Guard officials say the father and daughter were flown to Air Station New Orleans and were in stable condition.

