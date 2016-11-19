Coast Guard rescues boaters stranded on Alaska island
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 19, 2016
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Coast Guard helicopter crew has rescued four people stranded on an Alaska island after their boat capsized.
Petty Officer Jon Paul Rios says no one was injured in the Friday morning capsizing in Marsha Bay near Knight Island in the Prince William Sound area.
The Coast Guard was notified by a good Samaritan who heard a distress call stating the 28-foot boat was taking on water. Alaska State Troopers received an emergency beacon alert later.
The Coast Guard launched helicopter, HC-130 Hercules and boat crews to the site.
Rios says the Coast Guard boat crew could see the boaters, but the water was too shallow and the area too rocky for the crew to reach them.
The helicopter crew hoisted the stranded people and transported them to the town of Cordova.
