Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 4 dogs from sinking vessel in Puget Sound
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 14, 2017
SEATTLE — The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a vessel that was sinking east of Point No Point in Puget Sound.
Officials received a call for help at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the captain of a 26-foot pleasure craft. He said his vessel was taking on water.
The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene at about 9 p.m., and a boat crew arrived soon after.
The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style passenger vessel was in the area and stood by in case the other passengers had to abandon ship.
A crewmember climbed aboard the distressed vessel, located a hole in the stern and plugged it before draining water from the vessel.
The boat crew towed the vessel to safety at Edmonds Marina.
