Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat on Columbia River
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 7, 2017
WARRENTON, Ore. — Authorities have rescued two people from a boat that was taking on water at the entrance of the Columbia River.
The U.S. Coast Guard says two men were taken aboard a 47-foot life boat from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment on Wednesday.
The Coast Guard says a call for help came from the men on a 33-foot wooden hull pleasure boat, which reportedly struck an unknown object and started taking on water.
The Coast Guard says when efforts to tow the vessel while using a pump to remove the water failed, the crew removed the men from the boat.
Additional efforts by Coast Guard personnel to save the boat were unsuccessful.
The partially submerged vessel was last reported floating four miles west of the Columbia River entrance.
No pollution was reported.
