Coast Guard report: Captain's errors led to El Faro sinking

Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Neverosky, left, and Olden Glover prepare to lower the tracking pole aboard the USNS Apache. The Apache departed Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 19, 2015, to begin searching for wreckage from the missing U.S. flagged merchant vessel El Faro.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Coast Guard released Sunday says the primary cause of the 2015 sinking of the cargo ship El Faro, which killed all 33 aboard, was the captain misreading both the strength of a hurricane and his overestimation of the ship's strength.

The report said Capt. Michael Davidson should have changed the El Faro's route between Jacksonville, Florida, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, to avoid Hurricane Joaquin's 150 mph (240 kph) winds and when the a 790-foot (240-meter) vessel got stuck he should have taken more aggressive measures to save it.

The report also says the ship's owner, TOTE Maritime Inc., had not replaced a safety officer, spreading out those duties among other managers, and had violated regulations regarding crew rest periods and working hours.

The El Faro went down on Oct. 1, 2015, in 15,000 feet (4,570 meters) of water near the Bahamas.

Voice recordings recovered from the ship show an increasingly panicked and stressed crew fighting to save the ship after it lost propulsion as they battled wind, shifting cargo and waves.

Davidson ordered the ship abandoned shortly before it sank but its open air lifeboats likely would have provided insufficient protection, the Coast Guard said. The agency said it would recommend that all ships now be equipped with modern enclosed lifeboats.

TOTE Maritime released a statement Sunday saying the report "is another piece of this sacred obligation that everyone who works upon the sea must study and embrace. The report details industry practices which need change."