Coast Guard plane spots 22 Cubans stranded on Bahamas beach

A Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo (WPC-1112) crew transfers Cuban migrants standing on Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas, on Oct. 28, 2020. The Coast Guard transferred the migrants to Bahamian authorities in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

(Tribune News Service) — Twenty-one Cuban men and one woman were found on the beach of Cay Sal Bank in the Bahamas last week.

They had been stranded on shore of the atoll, which is about 30 miles from Cuba's northern coast, for 10 days, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Nick Zieser.

"These ventures risk the lives of everyone on board in the dangerous and unforgiving Florida Straits, especially when doing so in overloaded and unseaworthy vessels with inadequate lifesaving equipment aboard," Zieser, commanding officer of the Key West-based cutter Isaac Mayo, said in a statement.

The migrants were spotted by a Miami-based U.S. Coast Guard plane last Wednesday, according to the agency. Cutters launched smaller patrol boats to pick them up off the beach.

The Isaac Mayo and another cutter transferred the people to Bahamian authorities in Freeport, Grand Bahama, according to the Coast Guard.

(c)2020 the Florida Keys Keynoter (Marathon, Fla.)

Visit the Florida Keys Keynoter (Marathon, Fla.) at www.keysnet.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.