Coast Guard plane makes emergency landing at Gulfport airport
By ANITA LEE | The Sun Herald | Published: June 21, 2017
BILOXI, Miss. (Tribune News Service) — Gulfport police and fire officials from the Combat Readiness Training Center responded to the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Tuesday after a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft had to make an emergency landing, the airport director said.
Clay Williams, director of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, said the pilot called the airport from the air, saying there was smoke coming from the cockpit.
The plane landed without incident, Williams said.
A mechanic is checking to see what caused the smoke, and Williams said there is no visible damage.
Shelby Myers, a reporter at WXXV-TV, said the people on the plane were able to get off safely.
