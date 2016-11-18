Coast Guard monitoring cargo ship aground in Beaufort Inlet

Cargo ship Pola Palekh sits aground in Beaufort Inlet Channel near Fort Macon, North Carolina on Nov. 17, 2016.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard is working with the owner and operator of a cargo ship that ran aground in Beaufort Inlet Channel.

A statement from the Coast Guard said watchstanders received a call Thursday that the 590-foot cargo ship Pola Palekh ran aground in the channel. The Coast Guard launched a 29-foot response boat from the Coast Guard station at Fort Macon to assess the cargo ship and the channel.

Officials temporarily closed the channel to deep draft commercial traffic until the vessel is no longer in the channel and an assessment is complete.

The Pola Palekh is carrying 35,800 metric tons of fertilizer and holds approximately 27,000 gallons of fuel oil.

No injuries, pollution or damage to the vessel have been reported.