Coast Guard launches search near Florida for missing diver
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 24, 2017
MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters off Florida for a missing diver.
Authorities said they were looking for a diver who went missing about half-a-mile away from Lauderdale-by-the Sea, which is in South Florida.
The Coast Guard in a release said it had received a report from a commercial dive vessel that a 50-year-old diver was missing after he failed to surface. The Coast Guard has launched both a boat crew and a helicopter crew to search for the missing diver.
State and local officials are assisting in the search.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Dozens of S. Koreans hold pro-USFK rally to counter 2ID concert boycott
Report: Afghan military's uniform choice has unnecessarily cost US taxpayers $28 million
Army to expand Arlington Cemetery, ends talks with county
World War II hero, Medal of Honor recipient Arthur Jackson dies at age 92
USS Cheyenne makes port call in S. Korea amid tensions with the North
Muslims in Kaiserslautern reflect on their role in the military during Ramadan