Coast Guard in Florida not preparing for large Cuban migration

MIAMI — When the United States announced it was resuming diplomatic relations with Cuba, the numbers of Cuban migrants trying to reach U.S. soil began surging.

But following the announcement on Friday night of Fidel Castro's death, Coast Guard Petty Officer Jonathan Lally says they're not preparing for a large-scale migration from Cuba. Instead, they're proceeding with business as usual, patrolling the Florida Straits.

The Coast Guard says 598 Cuban migrants have illegally attempted to reach Florida's shores since Oct. 1. Under the so-called wet foot-dry foot policy, Cubans who reach U.S. soil are usually shielding from deportation. The number of migrants from Cuba reached 7,411 during fiscal year 2016, compared to 4,473 a year earlier.

Likewise, officials in Monroe County — home to Key West — are also monitoring the situation.