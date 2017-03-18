Coast Guard evacuates 2 hurt in crash from Beaver Island
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 18, 2017
BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. — A Coast Guard helicopter crew in northern Michigan has evacuated two people hurt in a car accident from Beaver Island.
The Coast Guard says officials on the island requested the medical evacuation Friday evening, but poor visibility and icing conditions delayed a response until Saturday morning.
The injured people were airlifted to waiting ambulances and taken to a hospital in Traverse City. Their names and conditions were not released Saturday.
Beaver Island is in Lake Michigan, north of Traverse City.
