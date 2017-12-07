Coast Guard ends search for men missing in Juneau channel
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 7, 2017
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard has suspended a search for two men missing after a boat capsized in Juneau's Gastineau Channel.
The agency says 50-year-old James Cole and 48-year-old Sheridan "Scott" Stringer were not found before the search was suspended Wednesday.
Three men, two women and a dog Tuesday night were in a 10-foot (3-meter) skiff that took on water and capsized.
A witness near the breakwater at Aurora Harbor called Juneau police at about 9 p.m. to report screaming from Aurora Harbor.
Two women in the boat swam to a dock, got in another boat and looked for the men.
One man climbed onto the capsized boat and was rescued by a Coast Guard boat at 9:40 p.m. The dog also survived.
The women were treated for exposure.
