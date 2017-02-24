Coast Guard detains 2 Panama-flagged ships for safety issues
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 24, 2017
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials say two Panama-flagged cargo ships have been detained on the Willamette and Columbia rivers because of safety issues.
The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release that the Atlantic Ruby in Portland and Amber L in Kalama, Washington were detained Thursday after routine inspections.
The Coast Guard says a fire extinguishing system on the Atlantic Ruby was improperly serviced with disconnected time delays which if connected allow personnel to escape before a fire extinguishing agent is released.
On the Amber L, inspectors found cooling water leaking from the main engine and multiple issues with the steering system.
Through the Port State Control program, the Coast Guard verifies that foreign flagged vessels operating in U.S. waters comply with laws and regulations.
The vessels will remain in place until the discrepancies are corrected.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
North Korean officials are preparing to come to US for talks with former officials
Federal workers grapple with neutrality in the era of Trump
Navy calls for culture change to spark innovation
Civil Air Patrol commander resigns amid probe into threatening message sent to Kansas lawmaker
British flagship Ocean still proves useful in Mideast as retirement looms
A family thing: Don't mess with political dads and daughters