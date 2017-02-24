Coast Guard detains 2 Panama-flagged ships for safety issues

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials say two Panama-flagged cargo ships have been detained on the Willamette and Columbia rivers because of safety issues.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release that the Atlantic Ruby in Portland and Amber L in Kalama, Washington were detained Thursday after routine inspections.

The Coast Guard says a fire extinguishing system on the Atlantic Ruby was improperly serviced with disconnected time delays which if connected allow personnel to escape before a fire extinguishing agent is released.

On the Amber L, inspectors found cooling water leaking from the main engine and multiple issues with the steering system.

Through the Port State Control program, the Coast Guard verifies that foreign flagged vessels operating in U.S. waters comply with laws and regulations.

The vessels will remain in place until the discrepancies are corrected.

