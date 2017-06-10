Coast Guard cutter to be commissioned in Alaska

Families await the return of their loved ones stationed aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco (WPC 1122) as the boat arrives at its new home port at the moorings of Coast Guard Base Ketchikan during a homecoming ceremony in Ketchikan, Alaska, on May 12, 2017.

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco is being commissioned in Alaska on June 14.

The Juneau Empire reports the 154-foot Fast Response Cutter will be the second of its kind to be commissioned in Alaska.

The ceremony is taking place in Juneau. The ship recently arrived in Ketchikan, its homeport, after sailing up from Key West, Florida. It will share the port with Alaska's other Fast Response Cutter, the CGC John McCormick, also homeported in Ketchikan.

Vice Adm. Fred M. Midgette, the Coast Guard's Pacific Area commander, will preside over the ceremony. Multiple other officers, including 17th District Commander, Rear Adm. Michael McAllister, will be there as well.

___