Coast Guard continues search for boater who went missing off coast of Boca Raton

Authorities are searching for a man who went missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Boca Raton, Fla.

BOCA RATON, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — U.S. Coast Guard crews continued to search for a boater who went missing late Friday off the coast of Boca Raton.

The Coast Guard and other other agencies are searching for Wonny Kerr , who was one of six people on a boat that capsized about 1.5 miles north of the Boca Raton Inlet at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. The other five people were rescued by a good Samaritan.

Kerr, whom published reports said is 67 and a resident of Broward County , was said to be wearing a yellow rain jacket, the Coast Guard reported.

Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest said that multiple agencies were still attempting to find Kerr, but no other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding Kerr's whereabouts is asked to call the Sector Miami Command Center at 305-535-4300.

jwhigham@pbpost.com

(c)2021 The Palm Beach Post (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Visit The Palm Beach Post (West Palm Beach, Fla.) at www.palmbeachpost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.