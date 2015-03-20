Coast Guard, Cleveland police search for missing boaters

CLEVELAND (Tribune News Service) — Federal and local law enforcement are searching for two men who launched a boat in Cleveland Friday night and have not returned.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for Matthew Skoniezny and Jimmy Yates , according to a news release. The two men launched a 17-foot aluminum boat about 10 p.m. Friday from Edgewater Park and have not returned.

The Coast Guard’s Buffalo office received the report that the men were missing 24 hours after their reported departure from Cleveland , the news release says. Cleveland police is now assisting in the search for the boaters.

Coast Guard command center personnel issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast for those out on Lake Erie to watch out for the men and their boat and if they’re spotted, to contact their closest Coast Guard Unit via VHF Channel 16 or phone, the release says.

Cleveland police has not released any additional information about the search as of Sunday morning.

(c)2020 The Plain Dealer, Cleveland

Visit The Plain Dealer, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.