Coast Guard brings 18 tons of seized cocaine to San Diego

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche stands alongside approximately 18 tons of seized cocaine at 10th Ave. Marine Terminal in San Diego on June 15, 2017.

DAVONTE MARROW/U.S. COAST GUARD

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 15, 2017

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter has brought approximately 18 tons of seized cocaine to San Diego.

The drugs brought ashore Thursday from the cutter Waesche were seized by the crews of eight Coast Guard cutters in the Eastern Pacific from late March through this month.

The Coast Guard says it has been focusing personnel and resources on known drug transit zones in the Pacific during the last two years.

The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Waesche offloads approximately 18 tons of seized cocaine in San Diego on June 15, 2017.
ANDREA ANDERSON/U.S. COAST GUARD

