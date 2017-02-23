Coast Guard awards polar icebreaker design study contracts
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 23, 2017
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard has awarded five fixed-price contracts for design studies and analysis of new heavy polar icebreakers.
Coast Guard and Navy personnel will use the studies to refine heavy polar icebreaker specifications.
The contracts were awarded to the following:
- Bollinger Shipyards, LLC, of Lockport, Louisiana
- Fincantieri Marine Group, LLC, of Washington, D.C.
- General Dynamics/National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., of San Diego
- Huntington Ingalls, Inc., of Pascagoula, Mississippi
- VT Halter Marine, Inc., of Pascagoula, Mississippi
The combined value of the contracts is about $20 million.
The studies are expected to take a year to complete.
The Coast Guard hopes to award a contract for design and construction of the lead heavy polar icebreaker in fiscal year 2019.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Opposition to travel ban grows as key court decision looms
Fireballs and booby traps: On the front lines with the oil workers battling Islamic State
Marines accused of violating US Constitution with religious display
Mattis’ message to Japan, South Korea: We still have your back
DODEA is bringing back 'Principal of the Year' program
Nation's largest military shipbuilder plans to hire 3,000