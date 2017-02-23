Coast Guard awards polar icebreaker design study contracts

A ring buoy sits at the ready as the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star conducts icebreaking operations off the coast of Antarctica, Jan. 16, 2017.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard has awarded five fixed-price contracts for design studies and analysis of new heavy polar icebreakers.

Coast Guard and Navy personnel will use the studies to refine heavy polar icebreaker specifications.

The contracts were awarded to the following:

Bollinger Shipyards, LLC, of Lockport, Louisiana

Fincantieri Marine Group, LLC, of Washington, D.C.

General Dynamics/National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., of San Diego

Huntington Ingalls, Inc., of Pascagoula, Mississippi

VT Halter Marine, Inc., of Pascagoula, Mississippi

The combined value of the contracts is about $20 million.

The studies are expected to take a year to complete.

The Coast Guard hopes to award a contract for design and construction of the lead heavy polar icebreaker in fiscal year 2019.

