Coast Guard Academy cadet found guilty of 2 sex assaults
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 4, 2016
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Coast Guard Academy cadet was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting two other cadets in crimes that took place on campus nearly two years apart, officials said.
Anthony Livingstone, of Plainfield, New Jersey, also was convicted of threatening the two women to prevent them from cooperating with law enforcement.
Livingstone, 22, was found guilty Thursday at a court-martial in Norfolk, Virginia, on charges of sexual assault, extortion, and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman. He was dismissed from the service and has the right to appeal his conviction and sentence.
Livingstone's attorney, Keith Anthony, did not immediately response Friday to a message seeking comment. His office said he possibly was traveling back to Connecticut from Virginia.
Investigators were looking into an assault on one cadet from September 2015 when they learned of an allegation that Livingstone had assaulted another cadet in December 2013, said David Santos, a spokesman for the academy in New London, Connecticut.
The two women testified against Livingstone during the court-martial.
"By fully investigating reports, we move closer to creating a culture that is completely intolerant of sexual assault," Santos said.
Livingstone, a member of the class of 2016, was suspended from the academy in December 2015 and reassigned to a Coast Guard base in Massachusetts after he was charged.
In September, another Coast Guard Academy cadet, Michael Shermot of Shillington, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by a military judge in Virginia to a year in prison for sexual assault. He was charged with sexual assault by impairment, meaning the victim was not able to consent.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon and Lockheed Martin at odds over price of latest F-35 contract
Lockheed's F-35 said to need $500 million more for development
What the top US commander in the Middle East says about fighting Islamic State
Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US policy? Not so much
Iraqi troops push into Mosul outskirts as Islamic State urges fighters to stand their ground
A humanitarian crisis looms in Afghanistan as number of displaced climbs