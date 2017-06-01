Arrest made after stolen boat gets stuck off Oregon coast
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 1, 2017
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Police arrested a homeless man accused of stealing a sailboat from a pier along the southern Oregon coast.
North Bend police Sgt. Michael Kuehn says 28-year-old Andrew Morgan hid below deck when the boat got stuck in the mud during low tide. The sergeant says Morgan ignored Coast Guard warnings to leave the cabin, forcing authorities to storm the boat and make the arrest Wednesday night.
Morgan faces charges of theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft.
Boat owner Mark McPeak told The World newspaper of Coos Bay he's sailed to 55 countries and this is the first time he's had something stolen.
<gallery>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Reports: Okinawa governor planning new lawsuit opposing Futenma relocation
Air Force command chief master sergeant faces 17 charges at Article 32 hearing
Hands off US election, ex-CIA director says he warned Russia
Military presence stepped up as Britain faces raised threat
Lockdown at Air Force base in Texas lifted
Fighter jets descend on Yokota ahead of Alaska air exercise