2 survive plane crash between villages in southwest Alaska

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew transfers two plane crash survivors to emergency medical personnel at Air Station Kodiak, Alaska on Jan. 16, 2016.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two people in a small airplane survived when they crashed on a flight between two southwest Alaska villages.

Alaska State Troopers say a Coast Guard helicopter spotted the downed aircraft early Monday night.

The airplane Monday left Dillingham on a flight to Port Heiden but landed in Pilot Point because of bad weather.

The airplane took off again from Pilot Point and crashed.

The Coast Guard sent out a helicopter from Kodiak to search. Ground crews from Pilot Point and Port Heiden also searched.

The helicopter found the wreckage shortly after 5 p.m. and crew members medically evaluated the survivors before transporting them to additional medical care.

Authorities planned to withhold names of the survivors until their families were contacted.