2 survive plane crash between villages in southwest Alaska
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 17, 2017
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two people in a small airplane survived when they crashed on a flight between two southwest Alaska villages.
Alaska State Troopers say a Coast Guard helicopter spotted the downed aircraft early Monday night.
The airplane Monday left Dillingham on a flight to Port Heiden but landed in Pilot Point because of bad weather.
The airplane took off again from Pilot Point and crashed.
The Coast Guard sent out a helicopter from Kodiak to search. Ground crews from Pilot Point and Port Heiden also searched.
The helicopter found the wreckage shortly after 5 p.m. and crew members medically evaluated the survivors before transporting them to additional medical care.
Authorities planned to withhold names of the survivors until their families were contacted.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Insurgent attacks kill dozens in Afghan cities
China, Russia united against South Korea missile defense
Obama ends visa-free path for Cubans who make it to US soil
Embattled A-10s get upgrades to enhance search and rescue
Trump transition team weighs keeping on Obama's deputy defense secretary
2 US soldiers indicted in S. Korean meth smuggling case