Casualties reported in blast outside Afghan Supreme Court

KABUL, Afghanistan — An explosion outside Afghanistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday caused several casualties, witnesses said.

Kabul police confirmed a blast was heard about 4 p.m., when employees were leaving for the day.

The Health Ministry said it had sent medics to the scene.

“I was sitting in my room and I heard a very big blast, and when I went outside I saw bodies in the parking lot of the Supreme Court,” said Shafiqullah Rahimi, who works nearby at the Ministry of Urban Development.

“It was a mess. Everything was destroyed,” he said.

Rahimi said the blast occurred at the back entrance of the court, which is adjacent to a residential area.

news@stripes.com