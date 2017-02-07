Casualties reported in blast outside Afghan Supreme Court
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 7, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — An explosion outside Afghanistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday caused several casualties, witnesses said.
Kabul police confirmed a blast was heard about 4 p.m., when employees were leaving for the day.
The Health Ministry said it had sent medics to the scene.
“I was sitting in my room and I heard a very big blast, and when I went outside I saw bodies in the parking lot of the Supreme Court,” said Shafiqullah Rahimi, who works nearby at the Ministry of Urban Development.
“It was a mess. Everything was destroyed,” he said.
Rahimi said the blast occurred at the back entrance of the court, which is adjacent to a residential area.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy upgrades Pacific carrier wing with new E-2D Hawkeye
Shulkin looks to carry on predecessor’s plans for VA
Trump puts Iran 'on notice' after ballistic missile test
Pentagon chief warns North Korea against using nuclear weapons
Car bombs, civilians will complicate fight to free western Mosul
China protests US sanctions on Iran, but sees 'clouds of war' dispersing over South China Sea