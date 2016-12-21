Caroline Kennedy’s Christmas cheer goes viral in Japan

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Caroline Kennedy’s holiday cheer is going viral in the land of the rising sun.

The ambassador to Japan — daughter of late President John F. Kennedy — stars as an un-bearded version of the jolly old elf in two Christmas-themed videos posted to U.S. Embassy Japan’s official YouTube channel.

The first clip, uploaded Monday, shows Kennedy dancing to “Must Be Santa” on the roof of the ambassador’s residence in Tokyo, before toppling down a chimney with presents in tow.

<video>

But it’s the second clip, posted Tuesday evening, that’s winning Japan’s heart. It shows Kennedy – again dressed as Saint Nick – performing choreographed dance moves to “Koi,” the theme song for a hit Japanese TV show whose English title translates roughly to “Running Away is Shameful but Helpful.”

The 90-second video, which was approaching 900,000 views Wednesday afternoon in Tokyo, also features dressed-up diplomats and other embassy staffers from Tokyo, Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka and Naha.

The majority of the “Koi” video’s top comments, written in Japanese, were positive and thanked Kennedy for the entertainment and humor. One comment, pinned by the embassy, said, “That’s too cool! Isn’t it awesome to have such a stylish surprise!”

kidd.aaron@stripes.com

Twitter: @kiddaaron

<gallery>