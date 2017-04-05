Cambodia kicks out Navy Seabees with no explanation

Cambodia has canceled a Navy foreign-aid program that’s benefited tens of thousands of its people in a further sign that U.S relations with the Southeast Asian nation are in decline.

The decision to remove the detachment from the service’s mobile-construction battalion, better known as the Seabees, “cancels 20 planned projects, including maternity wards and school bathrooms,” the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh said Monday on its Facebook page.

“We are sad to see the Seabees go, but proud of their accomplishments over the last nine years,” the statement said. No reason was given for the pullout, said embassy spokesman Jay Raman. A Cambodian defense ministry spokesman told Reuters he was “unaware of such a decision.”

Seabees have been deploying to Cambodia since 2008 to work closely with the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and local leaders to complete more than $5 million in community service projects in 11 provinces, the embassy said.

Raman said Seabees were scheduled to build six bathroom facilities for schools and two new maternity wards for $265,000 this year, and an additional $550,000 in projects were planned for 2018-19. Those have been canceled.

Before leaving the country, the final Seabee detachment to serve in Cambodia was honored in a ceremony hosted by Ambassador William Heidt, the statement said.

Cambodia seemingly has been decreasing its relationship with the U.S. in favor of building ties with Beijing. In January, it dropped annual Angkor Sentinel drills with the U.S., saying its forces were needed for upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, China has been building and funding projects in the country and forgiving debt. On Tuesday, ground was broken on a new $157 million, Chinese-funded football stadium just north of Phnom Penh.

