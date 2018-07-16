Britain unveils 'Tempest' fighter jet model for post-Brexit world

<element>

British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson unveiled a full-sized model of the country's new fighter jet at the Farnborough International Airshow, a bid to show that Britain plans to remain a so-called Tier One military power after Brexit.

Williamson announced 2 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) of government funding to oversee the design and build of the aircraft through 2025, when a final decision would be taken on the program's future. The plane — nicknamed the Tempest — is a joint venture with British aerospace companies BAE Systems Plc, Rolls Royce Holdings, MBDA UK and Anglo-Italian firm Leonardo SpA.

"We are entering a dangerous new era in warfare," Williamson said, pulling a curtain off the silver and white fighter jet. He noted that Britain aims to "keep control of the air both at home and abroad." He called for more details of the business case to be set out by the end of this year, with the ultimate goal for the aircraft to be operational in 2035.

Britain is in discussions with other countries about partnering on the project that would also maintain some 18,000 jobs at home. Suggestions include a pact with Sweden, where Saab makes the Gripen fighter, or possibly Japan and elsewhere in Asia, where demand for warplanes is increasing as China and India flex their military muscle, the person said.

The fighter jet is under development by "Team Tempest," a joint operation between the aerospace companies and the Royal Air Force's Rapid Capability Office under the Future Combat Air Strategy Technology Initiative. It could end up competing with a model being developed by France and Germany, potentially ending decades of cross-channel cooperation on warplane production, according to a person familiar with the program.

Britain began work on an independent fighter after the German arm of Airbus, which had developed the Eurofighter with BAE, responded to 2016's Brexit vote by moving to establish a new alliance with French warplane specialist Dassault Aviation. That threatened to eject Britain out of future developments or force it into the arms of the U.S., with which BAE is already partnered on the F-35 fighter, the world's biggest combat-jet program.

The new "Tempest" model is meant to compliment the F-35 program and eventually replace ageing Typhoon craft. European Union companies and politicians have recently rowed back on suggesting Britain could be frozen out of so-called sixth-generation fighter plans.

Bloomberg's Christopher Jasper contributed to this report.