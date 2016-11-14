Bomb threat at Camp Foster theater under investigation
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 14, 2016
CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — Military police are investigating a bomb threat made over the weekend at a Marines base on Okinawa.
A call came in just after 3 p.m. Sunday stating that there was an explosive device at Camp Foster’s movie theater, Marine Corps officials said in a statement Monday.
Military police then “secured and quickly evacuated personnel from the area” and searched the theater and surrounding buildings with help from Marines from explosive ordnance disposal and military working dogs.
No hazardous materials or devices were found, Marine officials said.
The theater and surrounding buildings were reopened about 4:15 p.m.
The incident is under investigation, and no other information was available.
