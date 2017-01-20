Bergdahl attorneys file motion to dismiss court-martial over Trump comments

WASHINGTON – Attorneys representing accused Army deserter Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl filed a motion to dismiss his court-martial over statements made by President Donald Trump on the campaign trail within an hour of his swearing into office Friday.

Bergdahl’s attorneys noted the new commander-in-chief made repeated mentions on the campaign trail of the soldier who was held captive by the Taliban for five years after walking off his base in eastern Afghanistan. In their motion, they list more than 25 instances of Trump disparaging Bergdahl during campaign rallies and nationally televised interviews.

“President Trump has made it impossible for Sgt. Bergdahl to obtain a fair trial,” the motion states. “He used the opportunity presented by his campaign rallies and fired-up crowds of supporters to condemn Sgt. Bergdahl by name time after time. Thousands of people were in attendance and thousands more viewed the rallies live or via television or the popular YouTube video service.”

Bergdahl faces an April court-martial on charges of “misbehavior before the enemy by endangering the safety of a command, unit or place” and “desertion with intent to shirk important or hazardous duty.” The more serious misbehavior charge carries a potential life sentence.

The soldier has admitted to Army investigators that he intentionally left Observation Post Mest, but he said he had no intention to desert his unit. Instead, he said he aimed to cause a commotion that would land him in front of military brass to express concerns that he perceived about his commanders.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly called Bergdahl a “traitor” and “the worst.” The then-candidate said several times Bergdahl “should be shot” and claimed five or six soldiers were killed searching for him. Top military officials, including ones who investigated Bergdahl’s disappearance, have said there is no evidence that anyone was killed searching for him. Prosecutors indicated last month that they only intend to include evidence at the trial that two servicemembers were injured while attempting to rescue Bergdahl.

On Jan. 20, 2016, “in Tulsa, Oklahoma, President Trump called Sgt. Bergdahl a dirty, rotten traitor who should be dropped into the heart of ISIS territory ‘before we bomb the hell out of it’,” Bergdahl’s lawyers wrote in the motion as an example of Trump’s statements.

The judge overseeing the court-martial, Col. Jeffery R. Nance, must dismiss the case against Bergdahl, wrote the soldier’s attorneys, led by civilian lawyer Eugene R. Fidell.

“Justice cannot be done and public confidence in military justice cannot be maintained under these circumstances,” they wrote.

Last year, Fidell unsuccessfully attempted to have Bergdahl’s case dismissed over comments made by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, threatened to hold a hearing if Bergdahl goes unpunished.

Nance is unlikely to be persuaded Bergdahl cannot receive a fair trial under President Trump, said Victor Hansen, an associate law professor at the New England School of Law and a former Army lawyer. He dismissed much of Trump’s statements as campaign “hyperbole” and said military jurors would be able to look past it.

“The decision to court-martial Bergdahl was made in advance of the Trump statements,” Hansen said. “I don’t think the defense can make a case that people would be influenced by the president, because this all happened before that.”

But another law professor with experience as a military attorney disagreed. Rachel VanLandingham, an associate professor of law at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles and former Air Force judge advocate, said Nance should throw out the case over Trump’s “irresponsible and grossly prejudicial” remarks as a candidate.

“This case warrants dismissal with prejudice by the military judge presiding over it,” she said.

Bergdahl is expected to return to court on Feb. 13 for a hearing at which the motion filed Friday will likely be discussed. He has yet to enter a plea on the charges against him nor has he decided whether he will face a jury trial or leave his fate to Nance.

He remains on active duty in a desk job at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas and has not been subjected to any pre-trial confinement.

