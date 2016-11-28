Baumholder city tap water now safe to drink

German authorities have lifted an advisory that called for the boiling of tap water before consumption in the city of Baumholder and surrounding villages, U.S. Army Europe said on Monday.

Last week, troops living off-post in the greater Baumholder area were advised to boil their water after a test on municipal water supplies detected higher-than-normal levels of E.coli, officials said.

The U.S. Army’s garrison water supply in Baumhlolder, which runs independently from municipal systems, was unaffected.

