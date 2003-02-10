Band War rocks Navy bases in Japan

SASEBO NAVAL BASE, Japan — War is all about peace.

With a sound encompassing elements from gospel to R&B, Latin jazz to country, the rock group War plays music meant to celebrate diversity, goodwill and love.

The band is a virtual melting pot of musicians — black, white, Hispanic and even Asian, with Tetsuya “Tex” Nakamura, a Tokyo native, on harmonica.

For some in the crowd of roughly 300 who saw War in concert at Sasebo’s Showboat Theater on Thursday night, the performance was a nostalgic event.

“I definitely remember the music of War, and I remember listening to them years ago when I lived in Camden, N.J.,” said Chief Warrant Officer Wayne Moore. “It really carried me back to the late ’60s and early ’70s. When they played the song, ‘The World is a Ghetto,’ it took me way back, to a time when things were much different.”

Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Santabarbara found War — whose most enduring hit is “Low Rider” — an engaging, talented group, even though he’s never been a big fan.

“They are very entertaining, and just an excellent group,” he said. “They each played solo parts, and the saxophone player is just amazing. The songs sounded perfect … just like they do on the radio.”

War broke out from a Los Angeles band called The Creators in 1962. The only remaining original member is Lonnie Jordan, a keyboard player and singer.

“We’re here because we have a strong desire to play music for anyone who will listen,” said the 55-year-old, smooth-talking Jordan. “It’s what we do best … to just keep those faces smiling.”

In 1968, they became Night Shift and were later joined by Eric Burdon, formerly of The Animals. In 1971, in the midst of a European tour, Burdon quit, claiming he was burned out.

Also in 1971, they released “All Day Music” and followed with albums “The World Is A Ghetto,” “Deliver The Word,” “War Live” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” — which made them a 1970s mainstay.

Jordan said the group wants to overcome an identity problem and is working on an “infomercial” to help listeners connect the music to the band’s name.

“We just play from our hearts, and not from a book. There is no discipline. There is no ‘thinking.’ We just feel the vibes off the people … whatever they make us feel, we play,” he added.

Chief Petty Officer David Paquette said he thoroughly enjoyed the group’s sound.

“They changed the beat a little on some of the well-known songs, and they had a lot of fun with them,” he said. “The performance was great, and I’m happy that MWR brought in a group of that caliber.

“It really brought back the memories from the days when I was younger.”

War is wrapping up its 25th studio album, set for release this spring.

The group appeared at Atsugi Naval Air Facility on Friday and Yokosuka Naval Base on Saturday.