Background on 2 Green Berets killed in Afghanistan raid

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Pentagon has identified two American soldiers killed Thursday in a joint U.S.-Afghan operation in northern Kunduz province.

Capt. Andrew D. Byers, 30, of Rolesville, N.C., and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan A. Gloyer, 34, of Greenville, Pa., died on Thursday of wounds sustained while engaging enemy forces, THE Pentagon said Friday in a statement.

Byers and Gloyer were assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colo.

Defense officials said the soldiers had left a helicopter and were moving on foot with Afghan forces when they came under enemy fire. Four other U.S. servicemembers were injured in the fighting.

Byers had been in the Army for more than eight years and had been previously deployed to Italy and the Democratic Republic of Congo, The Denver Post reported. He had been awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal and the Meritorious Unit Award, it said.

Gloyer had been on his third tour in Afghanistan and had received a Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Valorous Unit Award, according to the daily.

Both men were awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals posthumously, The Associated Press reported.

The joint operation with Afghan forces targeted top Taliban commanders on the outskirts of Kunduz, Afghanistan’s fifth-largest city, the Afghan military said. After they came under enemy fire, the Afghans requested U.S. airstrikes.

Twenty-four civilians, including women and children, were killed in the fighting, according to Kunduz police spokesman Hijratullah Akbari.

Many in the area were outraged by the deaths and appeared to blame them on the United States. Videos posted online of a protest in Kunduz city show people chanting, “Death to America.”

NATO and Afghan forces are investigating the incident.

In a separate announcement Friday, the Pentagon confirmed that a U.S. airstrike on Oct. 23 killed a top al-Qaida leader in Kunar province.

Faruq al-Qatani was al-Qiada’s top leader for eastern Afghanistan and one of the terrorist group’s senior plotters of attacks against the United States, the statement said.

