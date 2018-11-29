Aviano identifies airman who died on base

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – An airman found dead on base early Monday has been identified as 21-year-old Airman 1st Class Owen Little, a member of the 31st Maintenance Squadron.

Little was part of the 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit, according to a statement in Italian on Tuesday issued by the 31st Fighter Wing and Italian Ministry of Defense.

“The whole maintenance team expresses its condolences for the loss of airman Little,” Maj. Abraham Smith, acting commander of the squadron, said in the statement. “Our thoughts go to those who loved him. He was a good colleague of the maintenance team and we will miss him a lot.”

The cause of death is still under investigation, according to the statement.

