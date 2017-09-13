At least 5 Marines in critical condition after Camp Pendleton training incident

Five Marines are in critical condition and another five are in serious condition after their amphibious-assault vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning while training at Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps said.

Fifteen Marines assigned to 1st Marine Division at the southern California base were injured in the incident, and eight of those were evacuated to the burn center at University of California San Diego Health, a 1st Marine Division statement said. Of those eight, three are listed as critical and five as serious.

Four Marines were sent the University of California Irvine Medical Center, the statement said. Two of those are critical and the other two have unknown medical conditions.

One Marine has been taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and is in stable condition, the statement added. Two Marines are being treated at the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton with minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, which happened on land, but authorities were investigating the incident, said 1st Lt. Paul Gainey, a division spokesman. The Marines were conducting a combat readiness evaluation as part of scheduled battalion training at the time of the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families as they receive medical care,” Gainey said.

An amphibious assault vehicle, or AAV-7, is a 30-ton, armored vehicle designed to carry Marines and their equipment from Navy amphibious assault ships onto land and into combat. The tracked vehicles, known to Marines as “amtracks,” feature a large boat hull-shaped front end that helps them maneuver through water. They can carry up to 28 Marines at a time.

dickstein.corey@stripes.com

Twitter: @CDicksteinDC

