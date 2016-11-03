As many as 32K National Guard soldiers outside Calif. had bonuses reviewed

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of Army National Guard soldiers outside of California also had their re-enlistment and education bonuses flagged for review, a step that could have led to recoupment of money in some cases, the National Guard Bureau said Thursday.

The National Guard estimates about 21,000-32,000 soldiers across the country had their payments flagged for review in 2010, about five years after the service began awarding the bonuses. A National Guard spokesman said Wednesday that the service did not track how state bureaus handled those cases – and whether the bureaus, such as the California National Guard, pursued repayments.

The estimate was made from incomplete data from state National Guard bureaus and does not indicate how many cases involved fraud or other reasons for review, such as a lack of proper paperwork or soldiers not fulfilling their agreement.

The Pentagon said it has not completed a review of bonus cases ordered by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and does not yet have accurate numbers to provide. It told Stars and Stripes that the pool of flagged bonus payments from 2010 was misleading and said the instances of fraud and reclamation of bonuses is likely “in the dozens.”

The cases outside California represent about $66 million in bonuses, which were $15,000 or more and given out during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars to boost troop numbers.

An effort by the California National Guard to review and reclaim bonuses from a group of about 10,000 soldiers caused public outcry last week. Defense Secretary Ash Carter ordered a temporary halt to the collections and Congress is eyeing new legislation to forgive the debt for those soldiers.

The larger estimate of national cases increases the scope of the re-enlistment bonus issue.

Overall, the service handed out $600 million in the bonuses and education benefits to 107,000 soldiers in states and territories outside California, according to Lt. Col. Wes Parmer, a National Guard Bureau spokesman. There are about 340,000 soldiers in the Army National Guard.

Parmer said the National Guard Bureau’s best estimate is 20 to 30 percent of those 107,000 soldiers had their bonuses flagged for review and possible recoupment. The cases could have been flagged for a variety of reasons, including soldiers not fulfilling their agreement, lack of paperwork or fraud.

It was unclear Thursday whether individual state Guard bureaus had pursued reclaiming bonus payments made to the 21,000-32,000 soldiers, as has happened in California.

The National Guard Bureau investigation “didn’t include tracking each state’s actions on recommendations. It’s a state-centric process,” Parmer wrote in an email.

The National Guard discovered all of the cases in 2010 after fraud related to the re-enlistment bonuses was uncovered in California. It ordered state bureaus to conduct audits and took a statistical sample of the total number of cases, Parmer told Stars and Stripes.

Parmer and the Pentagon underscored they do not believe the widespread fraud found in California was a problem elsewhere.

The “National Guard Bureau assessed at that time that there was no evidence of the systemic fraud found in California and determined that no further reviews were necessary,” Parmer wrote in an email.

After the 2010 audits, the Army National Guard made changes and created the Guard Incentives Management System that it said will reduce the likelihood of the fraudulent activity that occurred in California. The service has said a servicemember in California was at the root of many fraudulent bonus payments and was prosecuted.

In California, thousands of National Guard members or veterans have been forced to repay bonuses.

In about 1,100 of those cases, recipients were not entitled to the bonuses they received, according to the National Guard Bureau. Another 5,300 cases do not include proper paperwork or documentation and 3,200 have been flagged but not fully processed, the bureau said.

So far, the National Guard had begun collection efforts in 2,000 cases, it said.

