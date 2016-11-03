As many as 32K National Guard soldiers outside Calif. faced with repaying bonuses

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of Army National Guard soldiers outside of California might have been required to repay re-enlistment and education bonuses, the National Guard Bureau said Thursday.

The National Guard estimates about 21,000-32,000 soldiers across the country had their bonuses flagged for review and possible recoupment in 2010. A National Guard spokesman said Wednesday that the service did not track whether state bureaus are actively pursuing repayments in those cases like the California National Guard has.

The estimate is much higher than a Pentagon statement last week that put the number of affected soldiers in other states and territories “in the dozens” and challenges its claim that the issue was confined to California.

The cases outside California represent about $66 million in bonuses, which were $15,000 or more and given out during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars to boost troop numbers.

An effort by the California National Guard to review and reclaim bonuses from a group of about 10,000 soldiers caused public outcry last week. Defense Secretary Ash Carter ordered a temporary halt to the collections and Congress is eyeing new legislation to forgive the debt for those soldiers.

The larger estimate of national cases significantly increases the scope of the re-enlistment bonus issue.

Overall, the service handed out $600 million in the bonuses and education benefits to 107,000 soldiers in states and territories outside California, according to Lt. Col. Wes Parmer, a National Guard Bureau spokesman. There are about 340,000 soldiers in the Army National Guard.

The National Guard Bureau said its best estimate is 20 to 30 percent of those 107,000 soldiers had their bonuses flagged for review and possible recoupment. The cases could have been flagged for a variety of reasons, including soldiers not fulfilling their agreement, lack of paperwork or fraud.

It was unclear Thursday whether individual state Guard bureaus had pursued reclaiming bonus payments made to the 21,000-32,000 soldiers, as has happened in California.

The National Guard Bureau investigation “didn’t include tracking each state’s actions on recommendations. It’s a state-centric process,” Parmer wrote in an email.

The National Guard discovered all of the cases in 2010 after fraud related to the re-enlistment bonuses was uncovered in California. It ordered state bureaus to conduct audits and took a statistical sample of the total number of cases, Parmer told Stars and Stripes.

The “National Guard Bureau assessed at that time that there was no evidence of the systemic fraud found in California and determined that no further reviews were necessary,” Parmer wrote in an email.

After the 2010 audits, the Army National Guard made changes and created the Guard Incentives Management System that it said will reduce the likelihood of the fraudulent activity that occurred in California. The service has said a servicemember in California was at the root of many fraudulent bonus payments and was prosecuted.

In California, thousands of National Guard members or veterans have been forced to repay bonuses.

In about 1,100 of those cases, recipients were not entitled to the bonuses they received, according to the National Guard Bureau. Another 5,300 cases do not include proper paperwork or documentation and 3,200 have been flagged but not fully processed, the bureau said.

So far, the National Guard had begun collection efforts in 2,000 cases, it said.

tritten.travis@stripes.com

Twitter: @Travis_Tritten

