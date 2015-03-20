Wisconsin National Guard unit returns from Irma relief efforts in Florida

The Wisconsin National Guard boards a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida on Sep. 17, 2017 after working in support of Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

DOUGLAS, Wis. (Tribune News Service) — Views of her surroundings were difficult in the growing darkness, but Emily Shilts knew right away Florida’s southeastern corner had been battered by a powerful storm.

As Shilts and other members of the Eau Claire-based 1st Batallion 128th Infantry unit of the Wisconsin National Guard stepped off an airplane at a Fort Lauderdale airport as day turned to night Sept. 11, they noticed trees strewn helter skelter. Many power lines were downed, remnants of the fury of Hurricane Irma that had walloped Florida’s southern coast the day before.

Simply landing planes carrying Shilts and other National Guard members from across Wisconsin and around the U.S. to the airport was a challenge. A storm surge had flooded the region, closing the airport, and the National Guard had gained special clearance to land there.

As Shilts and her fellow Guard members exited their plane, they noticed a large river next to where the aircraft had landed. That body of water wasn’t normally there, they were told, and was draining water left in the hurricane’s wake. Many surrounding roads were under water.

The hurricane’s strength had waned as it approached Florida, but it still packed plenty of power, dropping torrential downpours and blasting winds in excess of 100 mph. “There’s definitely damage here,” Shilts, a private in the National Guard, thought as she looked around her.

Hours later, as members of the 128th traveled to that night’s destination, Shilts noticed pockets of lights that sporadically lit the dark, signs of locations where electricity was available. During the six-hour flight from Wisconsin to Florida earlier that day, Shilts, a 19-year-old University of Minnesota student, wondered what would await her when the plane landed. Visions of Hurricane Katrina and its devastation in New Orleans played in her mind.

Davis Walsh also wondered what awaited him and his fellow National Guard members as the plane on which he flew neared Florida. The 22-year-old Royal Credit Union employee in Eau Claire and a specialist with the National Guard didn’t know what to expect, having never responded to a similar emergency.

“I’m just going to let whatever happens play out and do whatever I have to do,” he thought.

A half-day later, early Sept. 12, Walsh and his National Guard mates realized their experience assisting with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts would require lots of work and little sleep. Already awake for nearly 24 hours, they unloaded crate after crate of water and other supplies in the steamy heat. Exhausted, he fell asleep at 4 a.m., a perch on bleachers in a stadium used for soccer and cricket matches his bed for the night.

Helping hands

Shilts and Walsh were among more than 300 members of the 128th National Guard unit to travel to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts, spending one week there before returning to Eau Claire late Sunday. They were joined in Florida by another 300-plus members from the 127th Infantry, based in Appleton.

Members of those units worked in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, home to the Miami metro area. They provided assistance with many efforts, from helping police monitor and direct traffic to serving as security at power plants and for electricians and other workers attempting to get the area up and running again. National Guard members also accompanied emergency response workers when they traveled to offer medical care.

“Basically we did whatever we could to help out,” said Lt. Col. Dan Walsh, 53, the father of Davis Walsh and the commander of the 128th. “We worked with the police and power company and others to try to get that part of Florida on its feet again as quickly as possible.”

Ready fast

When Lucas Robarge heard the 128th National Guard unit he is a member of might be mobilized to help in Florida, he didn’t get worked up. After all, a couple weeks earlier his unit had received the same message about responding to Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and that never materialized.

But when Robarge, a 20-year-old UW-Stout student from Rice Lake, received a message days later the unit likely would be sent to help with Hurricane Irma, he knew it could happen. On Sept. 8 he and others in the 128th received word they were indeed going to Florida.

“On (Sept. 8) I woke up and had no idea we would really do this,” Robarge said. “By (Sept. 11) morning we were on our way to Florida.”

Getting ready hurriedly for a trip on which they were told they could be gone for as long as 60 days wasn’t easy for Robarge and his fellow 128th members. Many are college students, and working with professors to schedule missed classes, among other items, proved challenging, they said.

Javon Kestler, a 21-year-old private in the 128th who attends North Central University in Minneapolis, said he was amazed at how quickly the unit mobilized and was on its way south to help.

“How fast it all happened, to be down in Florida that quickly and helping people, it was amazing,” he said.

Seeking security

Kestler and Austin Wagner, a 20-year-old National Guard specialist from Ogdensburg in central Wisconsin who attends UW-Eau Claire, were prepared to deal with angry people when they worked security detail at a Florida power company. The duo, both 128th members, had been briefed about angry crowds confronting utilities workers, and about looting.

As they manned the power station entrance, Kestler and Wagner didn’t know what to expect during their 12-hour shifts.

“There had been looting,” Kestler said. “People were upset their power wasn’t back. But it seemed like (the National Guard) presence kept bad things from happening.”

However, the duo said danger was present. Electricians and other workers traveled to some of Miami’s roughest neighborhoods to restore power, and some requested National Guard security to do that. “Some of those people were definitely worried about heading into those areas,” Wagner said.

‘Great group’

Dan Walsh is no stranger to the demands of military life, having served for 32 years. The 53-year-old had just started a new job as a school psychologist in the Rice Lake and Cumberland school districts when the unit he commands was mobilized.

He was deployed to the war in Iraq in 2004 and later served another effort related to that war. A couple of years ago he was mobilized to Milwaukee to respond to a possible riot related to a shooting death. That past experience didn’t make his stint in Florida any easier. During his unit’s week there before returning to Eau Claire late Sunday, he worked 20-hour days helping coordinate the effort.

“It’s dealing with one problem, then another, then another,” he said Monday from 128th headquarters.

The efforts of the 128th helped. As last week progressed more power was restored, and many who had fled north as the hurricane approached returned. Dan Walsh and others credited those they worked with in Florida, and Walsh praised his unit members too.

“For me, it was such an honor to have people there stop and say ‘Hey, you have a great group working for you,’ ” he said of his unit.

Those Dan Walsh supervises agreed. On Monday they recalled the hurricane’s wreckage. They discussed people desperate to regain electricity. They talked about working in the searing heat and humidity, and giving water to homeless people. But most of all they remembered how thankful Florida residents were for their help.

“To go somewhere and help people in need, that feels good,” Shilts said.

