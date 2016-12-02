Wastewater leaks at plant destroying chemical weapons

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Army says about 450 gallons of hazardous wastewater leaked from a tank at a Colorado plant where chemical weapons are being destroyed.

Authorities said Friday there was no threat to workers or nearby communities from the Nov. 20 spill at the Pueblo Chemical Depot. They say the wastewater was confined to a containment area and cleaned up.

Officials say the wastewater was a byproduct of a process that neutralizes mustard agent. They didn't immediately respond to requests for details.

The plant is destroying about 780,000 shells filled with mustard agent under an international treaty.

Separately, officials say they're investigating how rainwater leaked through a liner in another containment area that wasn't in use at the time.

Some work at the plant has stopped while the incidents are investigated.