Vermont National Guard medical team heading to St. Thomas
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 16, 2017
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Members of the Vermont National Guard are heading to the Caribbean to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Irma.
A team of 20 nurses, physician assistants, medical administrators, combat medics and a doctor will be traveling to St. Thomas Island in the next few days.
The storm, at one point the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic, eventually claimed dozens of lives as it tore up the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.
Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, the Vermont National Guard's adjutant general, says he's extremely proud of how quickly people volunteered for the mission.
