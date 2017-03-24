US Army senior enlisted promotions for April 2017

The Secretary of the Army has reposed special trust and confidence in the patriotism, valor, fidelity and professional excellence of the following noncommissioned officers.

In view of these qualities and their demonstrated leadership potential and dedicated service to the United States Army, they are, therefore, promoted to the grade of rank shown. Promotion is made in the MOS shown in the name line and the MOS is awarded as his or her primary MOS on the effective date of promotion.

