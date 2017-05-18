United to refund $200 overweight bag charge to Texas soldier
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: May 18, 2017
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas Army National Guard officer returning home after nearly two years deployed to Afghanistan says he had to pay United Airlines $200 because his military bag was overweight.
KTBC-TV in Austin reports 1st Lt. John Rader of Kyle had a duffel just over the 70-pound military bag weight limit, for no charges, to take a United flight Monday from El Paso.
Rader had a layover in Houston before arriving at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
United, in a statement Thursday, said the charge would be refunded to Rader as a goodwill gesture. The carrier says military personnel are allowed to check five bags, weighing up to 70 pounds apiece, for free.
Rader's bag had a Kevlar vest, two helmets and boots. He didn't have another bag with him to transfer items.
