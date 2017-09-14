Unit deployed to Virgin Islands to help with Irma recovery

A video screen grab shows members of the 253rd Transportation Company preparing to deploy ahead of Hurricane Irma

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey National Guard unit is headed to the Virgin Islands to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Irma.

The 26 security forces airmen left Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Thursday to aid local law enforcement and have been assigned to provide security for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The members of the 108th wing will be deployed for up to 60 days.

More than 120 New Jersey National Guard troops and 40 vehicles from the 253rd Transportation Company from Cape May arrived in the Orlando, Florida, area on Monday to support the Florida National Guard with Irma recovery.

