Troopers: Ohio National Guard Humvee swiped from armory
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 23, 2017
STOW, Ohio — State troopers in Ohio are looking out for a stolen vehicle that shouldn't be hard to miss.
The State Highway Patrol says someone cut through a fence at the Ohio National Guard Armory in Stow, about 8 miles north of Akron, and made off with a military Humvee.
Troopers say the Humvee was discovered to be missing from the armory in northeast Ohio on Wednesday. They say it was secured at the time, but someone managed to disable its locking mechanism.
The patrol says the sand-colored Humvee is marked with bumper numbers 174 and 1-145 near the left tail light and HQ-51 on the right.
