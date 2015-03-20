Tobyhanna Army Depot hosts snow camouflage uniform testing
By ROBERT TOMKAVAGE | The Times-Tribune | Published: February 21, 2021
(Tribune News Service) — A military camouflage uniform testing exercise held at Tobyhanna Army Depot last month will help ensure service members remain safe when engaged in future battles.
The facility in
And the snow on the ground helped.
The testing was part of an ongoing study to determine the effectiveness of military overwhite uniforms. The attire, also known as "snow camouflage," is designed to conceal soldiers from different types of night vision sensors.
"The work we did will help us determine how we can improve our snow camouflage system for our soldiers," said
"They will do a probability of detection evaluation where they take all the images, calibrate them and go through a simulation-type database where soldiers look at different images to see if they are able to detect the garment under the conditions and backgrounds, and at what range," she said.
The results from the study will also be used for future product development and procurement, Weinschenk said.
Williamson lauded members of the depot's staff for their cooperation with the project.
"We do testing at a huge array of military installations, not just Army, and the support we got at
Representatives from the
Williamson added the Army is considering converting some conventional units into a Arctic-capable brigade to increase its presence in that region.
"That highlights the importance of making sure we have good snow camouflage," he said.
Although soldiers have been wearing snow camouflage for many years, Williamson noted the importance of continued testing.
"As technology develops and proliferates across the battlefields, and becomes more prevalent in our enemy's hands, we need to make sure we're able to protect soldiers from detection by more advanced systems," he said.
