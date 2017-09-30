Time to retire those gray PT uniforms, soldiers

Soldiers with the Army Reserve's 75th Training Command Headquarters Company participate in a timed, two-mile run as part of a semi-annual test of physical fitness in Houston, Texas on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Soldiers, say goodbye to those gray physical fitness uniforms.

The wear-out date occurs Sunday and soldiers participating in organized physical fitness training must wear the newer black Army PT uniform, which was released in 2014.

A survey of soldiers in 2012 indicated the existing PT uniform needed updating. Concerns included keeping pace with commercially-available workout clothes, modesty issues – for men and women – and an appropriate fit for people of all shapes and sizes, according to the Army.

The Army said there were 34 changes made to the uniforms and that they were made based on feedback from soldiers.

