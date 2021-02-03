Three National Guard pilots killed in Idaho Black Hawk crash

WASHINGTON — Three Idaho National Guard soldiers were killed late Tuesday when their helicopter crashed during a routine training flight near Boise, state Guard officials said Wednesday.

The UH-60 Black Hawk crashed just after 8 p.m. local time Tuesday night, killing everyone aboard, according to an Idaho National Guard statement. All three killed were pilots, whose names were being withheld until 24 hours after family notification per Pentagon policy, officials said.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Army Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, the Idaho Guard’s top general. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

The helicopter crashed just south of Lucky Peak State Park just west of Boise after aviation officials lost contact with the aircraft about 7:45 p.m., said Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Guard’s state aviation officer.

At about 8 p.m., officials launched emergency recovery efforts, including air and ground search and rescue crews. The downed helicopter and its crew were located just after midnight, according to the Guard statement.

Officials said they had yet to determine a cause for the crash and expected an investigation to begin Wednesday.

The Tuesday night crash was the second deadly Black Hawk crash this year in the United States. Three New York Army National Guard pilots were killed Jan. 20, when their UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter crashed near Rochester, N.Y., during a night-flying exercise.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial were killed in that crash. They were all pilots with C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, according to the New York Guard. All three were Afghanistan war veterans, according to the Army.

dickstein.corey@stripes.com

Twitter: @CDicksteinDC