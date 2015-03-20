Students get inside look at Special Forces on Fort Bragg

Students from Victory Christian Center School in Charlotte, North Carolina, spend a day with Special Forces soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 22.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Most of the high school students who set foot on Fort Bragg early Thursday had never been to a military installation before.

Only two of the 12 students had a parent who had served in the Army. For most, their knowledge of soldiers and, specifically, Special Forces, came from movies and television.

But standing outside the headquarters of the 3rd Special Forces Group, the students from Victory Christian Center School in Charlotte were in for a rare experience.

Over the next several hours, the students — all athletes at the private school that has 230 students in kindergarten through 12th grade — were to live the life of a soldier assigned to one of the Army’s elite special operations units.

The “Day in the Life of an Operator” experience was meant to introduce future leaders to the Army and Special Forces, said Capt. Christopher Webb, a spokesman for the 3rd Special Forces Group.

Third Group has hosted a high school at least once before, Webb said. But it hoped to make events like the visit a more regular occurrence.

He said the visits can spark interest in Army careers and introduce Special Forces to communities outside of Fort Bragg’s immediate influence.

On Thursday, the students left Charlotte about 3 a.m. and arrived outside the 3rd Special Forces Group headquarters about four hours later.

“Welcome to Fort Bragg,” said Master Sgt. Dan Plants, who greeted the students as they walked off the bus. “Where you’re standing at right now — it’s the center of the universe.”

Plants began the day by having the students stand in formation and face an American flag as he played a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner.''

“In Charlotte, most people are sleeping right now,” he said. “But I guarantee you, here on Fort Bragg, ain’t nobody sleeping right now.”

Plants explained the difference between Special Forces and other military units by asking the students to think of a snake.

Whereas the Marines, Rangers or SEALs may try to kill the snake, Special Forces soldiers, also known as Green Berets, take a different approach.

Special Forces soldiers, he said, would capture the snake and then train it to kill other snakes.

Working in small groups of soldiers known as an Operational Detachment Alpha, ODA, or A-team, Plants said Special Forces soldiers are trained to partner with other forces to accomplish the goals of the nation and its allies.

“We are experts at building teams,” he said. “And that’s what we’re going to do today.”

The crash course from the soldiers was a valuable lesson, school leaders said.

Marcus Dilligard, athletic director for the Victory Christian Center School Kings, said the students played basketball, track and volleyball. Many were multi-sport athletes.

“This is teaching them teamwork,” he said. “It’s a great life lesson.”

Principal Cheryl Riley said the students — on their summer break — were getting an experience not available to them in Charlotte.

“To come here with Special Forces and take our students through this training process is an amazing opportunity,” she said.

Dilligard said the students also would hopefully leave with a greater appreciation for what service members do and the sacrifices they make for the nation.

“This is bigger than them,” he said.

After the morning formation, the students were run through different exercises that would be common to physical training within the Special Forces group, including exercises involving large logs.

Plants said any one student would struggle to lift one of the logs on their own. But together, the task was more manageable.

Several men and women from the 3rd Special Forces Group participated in the exercises, coaching the students and encouraging them.

“I won’t have you do anything the soldiers don’t do themselves,” Plants said. “But I’m going to push you. I’m going to have you do off-the-wall things.”

The morning lessons focused on cohesion, teamwork, esprit de corps and leadership. Each student was assigned the leadership role at a different point, with soldiers highlighting different types of leaders, from hands on to those who delegate.

“If you’re playing a team sport, you’ve got to communicate with one another,” Plants said. “Special Forces has the best leaders in the Army… Our selection weeds people out until we find the best.”

Students were asked to act as a group, not on their own.

“There’s no individuals here,” Plants said. “We’re all one team.”

In the students, the 3rd Special Forces Group soldiers saw a little of themselves.

Plants said he joined the Army a month after his 17th birthday and has since spent 21 years in the service.

Command Sgt. Maj. Bruce W. Holmes, the senior enlisted leader of the 3rd Special Forces Group, said he joined after high school in part because he saw few other options.

“I was lost, reckless,” he said. “I joined for the college money.”

But Holmes said he found purpose in the military. He joined the 3rd Special Forces Group as a staff sergeant in 2003 and has completed seven deployments to Afghanistan since then.

“I’m not here to convince you to join the U.S. military,” he said.

Instead, Holmes said, he hoped the students left Fort Bragg with a better understanding of what it takes to be a soldier and the sacrifices that soldiers have made.

“The physical fitness — that’s just the tip of the iceberg for what it means to be part of the Army,” he said.

Holmes led the students down the 3rd Special Forces Group Memorial Walk, which is lined with 30 memorial stones honoring soldiers who have died while serving their nation in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Holmes knew all but two of the men.

“It’s their sacrifice and their contributions that help us sleep safe at night,” he said.

Holmes said the 3rd Special Forces Group was a family and a values-based organization. He said the unit would never forget those who died while wearing the group’s flash.

“Their hard work and sacrifice, it can’t be overlooked,” he said.

The students read the names on the memorials in silence and then paused for prayer with their principal. Afterward, other Special Forces soldiers shared stories of their fallen friends.

The somber moment was a break in what would otherwise be a tiring day for the students.

In addition to morning exercises, the students were slated to compete in an obstacle course, sample Meals, Ready-to-Eat and try on body armor.

The tasks were meant to give the students a realistic look at Army life and test their endurance at the same time.

As the finished their morning exercises with a few extra laps around the headquarters building, Plants warned them of what was to come.

“It’s probably going to get worse,” he said.

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at dbrooks@fayobserver.com.

